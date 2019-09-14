Reviewing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.96 N/A 0.94 18.99 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.46 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 highlights Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Apollo Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a 28.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 43.3%. 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Apollo Investment Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.