Reviewing Vicor Corporation (VICR)’s and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s results

Both Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 32 4.39 N/A 0.78 37.75 Plug Power Inc. 2 2.73 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vicor Corporation and Plug Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15% Plug Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.71 beta means Vicor Corporation’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Plug Power Inc. has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vicor Corporation. Its rival Plug Power Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Vicor Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Plug Power Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vicor Corporation and Plug Power Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Plug Power Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$43 is Vicor Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 40.43%. Competitively Plug Power Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 61.29%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Plug Power Inc. seems more appealing than Vicor Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Vicor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.8% of Plug Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 35.6% of Vicor Corporation shares. Competitively, Plug Power Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% Plug Power Inc. -3.49% -1.34% -11.95% 58.99% 15.71% 78.23%

For the past year Vicor Corporation had bearish trend while Plug Power Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vicor Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Plug Power Inc.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.