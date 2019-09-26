Reviewing Vicor Corporation (VICR)’s and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s results

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 32 4.28 N/A 0.78 37.75 Acuity Brands Inc. 133 1.37 N/A 8.37 16.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vicor Corporation and Acuity Brands Inc. Acuity Brands Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Vicor Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Vicor Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Acuity Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vicor Corporation and Acuity Brands Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15% Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 11.3%

Volatility and Risk

Vicor Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Acuity Brands Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Vicor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Acuity Brands Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Vicor Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vicor Corporation and Acuity Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Vicor Corporation’s average target price is $43, while its potential upside is 43.29%. On the other hand, Acuity Brands Inc.’s potential upside is 24.85% and its average target price is $163.25. The results provided earlier shows that Vicor Corporation appears more favorable than Acuity Brands Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vicor Corporation and Acuity Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 95.6% respectively. Vicor Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 35.6%. Comparatively, Acuity Brands Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% Acuity Brands Inc. -0.7% -4.82% -7% 13.28% -1.37% 16.76%

For the past year Vicor Corporation has -21.78% weaker performance while Acuity Brands Inc. has 16.76% stronger performance.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.