Reviewing VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)’s and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.60 N/A 1.47 15.20 Urban Edge Properties 19 4.97 N/A 0.94 19.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VICI Properties Inc. and Urban Edge Properties. Urban Edge Properties has lower revenue and earnings than VICI Properties Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VICI Properties Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Urban Edge Properties.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown VICI Properties Inc. and Urban Edge Properties’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00

VICI Properties Inc. has a 12.85% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.38. Urban Edge Properties on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 17.37% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Urban Edge Properties is looking more favorable than VICI Properties Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of VICI Properties Inc. shares and 88.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares. About 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. 0.36% 0.22% 3.38% 2.76% 15.54% 18.74% Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Urban Edge Properties.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.