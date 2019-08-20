Reviewing VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of VICI Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand VICI Properties Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have VICI Properties Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing VICI Properties Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. N/A 22 14.55 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

VICI Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for VICI Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

$24 is the consensus price target of VICI Properties Inc., with a potential upside of 15.27%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.29%. VICI Properties Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VICI Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

VICI Properties Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, VICI Properties Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 1.69 Quick Ratio. VICI Properties Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VICI Properties Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc.’s rivals beat VICI Properties Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.