Reviewing VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)’s and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.92 N/A 1.47 14.55 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.47 N/A 0.31 55.33

Demonstrates VICI Properties Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than VICI Properties Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. VICI Properties Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

VICI Properties Inc. and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.89% for VICI Properties Inc. with average target price of $25.38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares and 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares. About 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc. was less bullish than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors VICI Properties Inc. beats Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.