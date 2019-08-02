Reviewing VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)’s and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)’s results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.82 N/A 1.47 14.55 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.06 N/A -1.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VICI Properties Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VICI Properties Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for VICI Properties Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of VICI Properties Inc. is $25.38, with potential upside of 21.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. VICI Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.