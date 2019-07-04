Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 21.08 N/A -0.67 0.00 Xencor Inc. 33 16.79 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.54 beta indicates that Vical Incorporated is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Xencor Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

18.4 and 18.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Competitively the average target price of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -9.81% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Xencor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.6% and 85.7%. About 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has stronger performance than Xencor Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.