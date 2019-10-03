Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 257,427,385.89% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.27 beta indicates that Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vical Incorporated and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 257.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 79.9%. Insiders owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.