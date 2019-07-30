Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

This is a contrast between Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 100.21 N/A -0.67 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.39 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vical Incorporated and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has stronger performance than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.