Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vical Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,032,918,610.68% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.27 shows that Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 7.5%. Insiders held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.