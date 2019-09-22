Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vical Incorporated and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vical Incorporated and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 91.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vical Incorporated and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 68.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has stronger performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.