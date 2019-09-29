Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Pfenex Inc. 362,608,695.65% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pfenex Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.