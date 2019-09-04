Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1279.06 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Vical Incorporated and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

Vical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

36.8 and 36.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.