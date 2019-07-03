Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Its Competitors results

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Vical Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Vical Incorporated and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.40% -27.60% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Vical Incorporated and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Vical Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The potential upside of the competitors is 131.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vical Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance while Vical Incorporated’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 18.4 and a Quick Ratio of 18.4. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vical Incorporated’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Vical Incorporated has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Vical Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated’s competitors beat Vical Incorporated on 3 of the 4 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.