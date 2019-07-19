Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 96.10 N/A -0.67 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 28.73 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Volatility and Risk

Vical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.53 beta which makes it 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 18.4 and 18.4. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares and 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.