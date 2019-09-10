Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Vical Incorporated and Genmab A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vical Incorporated and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Genmab A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 17.11% and its consensus target price is $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 33.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Vical Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.