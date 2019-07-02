Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)’s results

Since Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 21.41 N/A -0.67 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 12.41 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Flex Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Risk & Volatility

Vical Incorporated’s 0.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. Its competitor Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 8.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Flex Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance while Flex Pharma Inc. has 21.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.