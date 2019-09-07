Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s results

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 12.14 N/A -1.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.27 shows that Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Current Ratio is 36.8. Meanwhile, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was more bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.