Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.39 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vical Incorporated and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vical Incorporated and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares and 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.