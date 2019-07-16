Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 103.17 N/A -0.67 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 104 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 18.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $158, with potential upside of 41.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 38.6% and 85% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.