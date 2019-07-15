Reviewing Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

We are comparing Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 19.15 N/A -0.67 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.66 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vical Incorporated and Array BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.54 shows that Vical Incorporated is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 18.4 while its Current Ratio is 18.4. Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vical Incorporated and Array BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $39.2, while its potential downside is -15.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.