Reviewing Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)’s and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s results

This is a contrast between Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.88 N/A -0.15 0.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -8.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Viavi Solutions Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.03 beta means Viavi Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viavi Solutions Inc. Its rival Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.5 respectively. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viavi Solutions Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a -6.74% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc. has 14.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viavi Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.