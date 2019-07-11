Reviewing Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)’s and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s results

Both Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 12 2.97 N/A -0.15 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 141 3.75 N/A 5.32 27.27

In table 1 we can see Viavi Solutions Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viavi Solutions Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -2.8% Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.96 beta indicates that Viavi Solutions Inc. is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s downside potential is -9.34% at a $13 consensus target price. Competitively Motorola Solutions Inc. has an average target price of $159.33, with potential downside of -6.86%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Motorola Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viavi Solutions Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 88.2%. 0.4% are Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. -0.89% 4.29% 10.95% 19.89% 34.88% 33.13% Motorola Solutions Inc. 1.49% 1.12% 5.48% 11.98% 35.2% 26.2%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Viavi Solutions Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.