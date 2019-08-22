Reviewing Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)’s and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)’s results

This is a contrast between Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.85 N/A -0.15 0.00 Iteris Inc. 5 2.18 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viavi Solutions Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Viavi Solutions Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viavi Solutions Inc. Its rival Iteris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iteris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Viavi Solutions Inc. is $13, with potential downside of -5.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viavi Solutions Inc. and Iteris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 35% respectively. 0.4% are Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Iteris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Iteris Inc.

Summary

Viavi Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Iteris Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.