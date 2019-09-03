Reviewing Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)’s and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s results

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.81 N/A -0.15 0.00 Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.63 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viavi Solutions Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Viavi Solutions Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9% Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Communications Systems Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Communications Systems Inc. are 4.2 and 2.6 respectively. Communications Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viavi Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Viavi Solutions Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, and a -6.41% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viavi Solutions Inc. and Communications Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 38.2% respectively. 0.4% are Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Communications Systems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Viavi Solutions Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.