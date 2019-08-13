Reviewing Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)’s and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s results

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.97 N/A -0.15 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 14 2.03 N/A 0.35 38.41

Table 1 highlights Viavi Solutions Inc. and Clearfield Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Viavi Solutions Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Clearfield Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Clearfield Inc. which has a 9 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Viavi Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Viavi Solutions Inc. and Clearfield Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a -9.60% downside potential and an average price target of $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Clearfield Inc. has 17.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clearfield Inc.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats Viavi Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.