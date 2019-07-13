Reviewing Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)’s and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s results

Both Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 12 3.01 N/A -0.15 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 4 0.62 N/A 0.27 11.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Viavi Solutions Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -2.8% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Viavi Solutions Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.84% and an $13 average target price. Competitively Ceragon Networks Ltd. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 94.55%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ceragon Networks Ltd. is looking more favorable than Viavi Solutions Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viavi Solutions Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 25.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.7% are Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. -0.89% 4.29% 10.95% 19.89% 34.88% 33.13% Ceragon Networks Ltd. -9.94% -17.86% -33.85% -31.26% 3.46% -20.9%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. has 33.13% stronger performance while Ceragon Networks Ltd. has -20.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats Viavi Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.