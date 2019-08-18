Reviewing Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s results

Both Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 82 2.18 N/A -1.14 0.00 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.86 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Viasat Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5%

Risk & Volatility

Viasat Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. In other hand, Technical Communications Corporation has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viasat Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation has 1.8 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Viasat Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.25% for Viasat Inc. with average target price of $79.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viasat Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 2.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year Viasat Inc. had bullish trend while Technical Communications Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Viasat Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.