Reviewing Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s results

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 83 2.17 N/A -1.14 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.27 N/A -23.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viasat Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Viasat Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Viasat Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. From a competition point of view, Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viasat Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Maxar Technologies Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Viasat Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Viasat Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Viasat Inc. is $79.5, with potential upside of 2.33%. On the other hand, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 31.87% and its average target price is $12. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Maxar Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Viasat Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Viasat Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

For the past year Viasat Inc. had bullish trend while Maxar Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Viasat Inc. beats Maxar Technologies Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.