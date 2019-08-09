Reviewing Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s results

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 81 2.26 N/A -1.14 0.00 Lantronix Inc. 3 1.62 N/A 0.08 42.47

Table 1 demonstrates Viasat Inc. and Lantronix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that Viasat Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lantronix Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viasat Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Lantronix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Lantronix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Viasat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Viasat Inc. and Lantronix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Viasat Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.28% and an $76 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viasat Inc. and Lantronix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 27.7%. About 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 12.6% are Lantronix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01%

For the past year Viasat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lantronix Inc.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Viasat Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.