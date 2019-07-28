Reviewing Viad Corp (VVI)’s and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s results

Since Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 60 1.10 N/A 1.78 34.85 Quad/Graphics Inc. 11 0.10 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viad Corp and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Viad Corp is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. Quad/Graphics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Quad/Graphics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Quad/Graphics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Viad Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of Viad Corp shares and 78.9% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares. 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.1% are Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp 0.89% 8.77% 12.74% 23.09% 24.47% 24% Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42%

For the past year Viad Corp has 24% stronger performance while Quad/Graphics Inc. has -12.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Viad Corp beats Quad/Graphics Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.