Reviewing Viad Corp (VVI)’s and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s results

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 58 1.07 N/A 1.78 34.85 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.57 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Viad Corp and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Viad Corp and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Viad Corp has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viad Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viad Corp and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 145.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Viad Corp shares and 59.8% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares. 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp 0.89% 8.77% 12.74% 23.09% 24.47% 24% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -7.05% 7.88% -9.18% -26.45% -66.03% -24.09%

For the past year Viad Corp has 24% stronger performance while Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Viad Corp beats on 7 of the 9 factors Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.