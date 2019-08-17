Reviewing Viad Corp (VVI)’s and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 61 0.99 N/A 1.78 38.80 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.41 N/A -1.67 0.00

Demonstrates Viad Corp and International Seaways Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Viad Corp and International Seaways Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor International Seaways Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. International Seaways Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Viad Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Viad Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of International Seaways Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01%

For the past year Viad Corp was more bullish than International Seaways Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Viad Corp beats International Seaways Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.