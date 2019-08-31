Reviewing Viacom Inc. (VIA)’s and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG)’s results

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) are two firms in the Entertainment – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom Inc. 34 0.78 N/A 4.00 8.74 The Madison Square Garden Company 291 3.68 N/A 1.47 197.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Viacom Inc. and The Madison Square Garden Company. The Madison Square Garden Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Viacom Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Viacom Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Madison Square Garden Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viacom Inc. and The Madison Square Garden Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Madison Square Garden Company 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viacom Inc. and The Madison Square Garden Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.86% and 92.3%. About 79.79% of Viacom Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.83% are The Madison Square Garden Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viacom Inc. -0.31% 0.06% 0.95% 4.83% 2.07% 25.71% The Madison Square Garden Company 1.34% 3.68% -5.95% 4.76% -6.32% 8.35%

For the past year Viacom Inc. was more bullish than The Madison Square Garden Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Madison Square Garden Company beats Viacom Inc.