Reviewing Viacom Inc. (VIA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viacom Inc. has 16.86% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Viacom Inc. has 79.79% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Viacom Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Viacom Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom Inc. N/A 34 8.74 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Viacom Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Viacom Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.54 2.73

As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 8.16%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viacom Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viacom Inc. -0.31% 0.06% 0.95% 4.83% 2.07% 25.71% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Viacom Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Viacom Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Viacom Inc.’s rivals beat Viacom Inc.