Reviewing Viacom Inc. (VIA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Viacom Inc. has 16.86% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Viacom Inc. has 79.79% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Viacom Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viacom Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|9.03%
|34.76%
|7.92%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Viacom Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viacom Inc.
|N/A
|34
|8.74
|Industry Average
|643.09M
|7.12B
|35.79
Viacom Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Viacom Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viacom Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|3.54
|2.73
As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 8.16%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viacom Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viacom Inc.
|-0.31%
|0.06%
|0.95%
|4.83%
|2.07%
|25.71%
|Industry Average
|4.14%
|4.19%
|5.21%
|12.80%
|23.75%
|31.54%
For the past year Viacom Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Viacom Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Viacom Inc.’s rivals beat Viacom Inc.
