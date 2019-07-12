Reviewing Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s results

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) compete against each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom Inc. 29 1.03 N/A 3.54 7.99 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 82 6.16 N/A 0.83 97.86

Table 1 highlights Viacom Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Viacom Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Viacom Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Viacom Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.4% World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Viacom Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viacom Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Viacom Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Viacom Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 10.41%. Competitively the average price target of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is $113, which is potential 54.41% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. seems more appealing than Viacom Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Viacom Inc. shares and 0% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares. Viacom Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viacom Inc. -0.46% -5.67% -0.91% -11.93% -1.64% 10% World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. -3.63% -16.48% -7.93% 16.75% 86.41% 8.7%

For the past year Viacom Inc. was more bullish than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats Viacom Inc.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.