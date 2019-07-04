Reviewing Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s results

This is a contrast between Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Entertainment – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom Inc. 29 1.00 N/A 3.54 7.99 MSG Networks Inc. 23 2.13 N/A 2.51 8.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Viacom Inc. and MSG Networks Inc. MSG Networks Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Viacom Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Viacom Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSG Networks Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Viacom Inc. and MSG Networks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.4% MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.6% 22.8%

Volatility & Risk

Viacom Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, MSG Networks Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viacom Inc. Its rival MSG Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. MSG Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viacom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Viacom Inc. and MSG Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 MSG Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Viacom Inc. has a 13.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $35.33. MSG Networks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a -2.39% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Viacom Inc. is looking more favorable than MSG Networks Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.4% of Viacom Inc. shares and 0% of MSG Networks Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Viacom Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.73% are MSG Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viacom Inc. -0.46% -5.67% -0.91% -11.93% -1.64% 10% MSG Networks Inc. -1.58% -5.25% -4.29% -14.41% 10.08% -7.26%

For the past year Viacom Inc. has 10% stronger performance while MSG Networks Inc. has -7.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Viacom Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors MSG Networks Inc.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.