Reviewing Viacom Inc. (VIAB)’s and Its Competitors results

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Viacom Inc. has 96% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Viacom Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Viacom Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom Inc. 0.00% 21.50% 7.00% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Viacom Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom Inc. N/A 29 7.70 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Viacom Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Viacom Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 3.40 2.71

With consensus target price of $34, Viacom Inc. has a potential upside of 35.78%. As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 11.99%. Based on the results given earlier, Viacom Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viacom Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viacom Inc. -1.33% -0.49% 5.2% 6.01% 5.46% 18.09% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Viacom Inc. has weaker performance than Viacom Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Viacom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Viacom Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Viacom Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viacom Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Viacom Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Viacom Inc.’s rivals are 7.87% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Viacom Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Viacom Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.