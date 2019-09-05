Reviewing Veru Inc. (VERU)’s and Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)’s results

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) and Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru Inc. 2 4.37 N/A -0.39 0.00 Aphria Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.30 17.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Veru Inc. and Aphria Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -42.9% Aphria Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Veru Inc. and Aphria Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aphria Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veru Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.67, and a 303.68% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veru Inc. and Aphria Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.9% and 15.24%. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Veru Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.92% of Aphria Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veru Inc. 4.63% 4.63% 60.28% 50.67% 16.49% 61.43% Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45%

For the past year Veru Inc. has 61.43% stronger performance while Aphria Inc. has -5.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Aphria Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Veru Inc.

Veru Inc., a medical therapeutics company, develops, manufactures, and markets consumer health care products. The companyÂ’s pharmaceuticals product portfolio includes Tamsulosin delayed release sachet that is under bioequivalence study for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; MSS-722, a fixed ratio of trans- and cis-clomiphene citrate isomers, which is under the Phase II clinical trial to treat male infertility caused by testicular dysfunction; APP-944, a zuclomiphene citrate that is under the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men on prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and APP-111, an oral tubulin targeting chemotherapy, which is under the preclinical study to treat metastatic prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as APP-111/112 oral agents that target colchicine binding site of tubulin for the treatment of gout and familial mediterranean fever. It also provides consumer health and medical devices, including PREBOOST benzocaine wipes for premature ejaculation; and FC2, which is female disposable contraceptive device, as well as FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus. The company primarily serves global agencies, non-government organizations, ministries of health, and other governmental agencies directly, as well as through distribution agreements and other arrangements with commercial partners. It has operations in the United States, Brazil, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Malaysia, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.