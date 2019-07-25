Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 180 13.60 N/A 2.29 72.97 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.54 beta means Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility is 54.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.62 beta is the reason why it is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 24.53% and an $215.86 average target price. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 14.04% and its average target price is $6.5. The results provided earlier shows that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 41.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 1.7% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.