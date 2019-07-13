Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.58 N/A 2.29 72.97 United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.09 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 22.79% and an $215.86 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 78.01% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.71% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.