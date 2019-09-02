Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.27 N/A 2.29 72.86 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 20.73% and an $217.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 515.37% and its consensus price target is $4.83. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.