Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 12.86 N/A 2.29 72.86 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 123.35 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk & Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and NewLink Genetics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 32.83% at a $229.6 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 34.6%. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.