Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.50 N/A 2.29 72.86 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -1.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 25.74% at a $228 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 79.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.