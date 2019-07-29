Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 180 13.09 N/A 2.29 72.97 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1188.93 N/A -3.15 0.00

Demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.39% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with average target price of $215.86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.