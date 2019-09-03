Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.27 N/A 2.29 72.86 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $217.33, with potential upside of 20.73%. On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 18.89% and its consensus price target is $53.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 39.1%. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.