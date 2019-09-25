Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 12.84 N/A 2.29 72.86 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 33.09% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with average target price of $229.6. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 320.17% and its average target price is $15. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.