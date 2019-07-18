Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.89 N/A 2.29 72.97 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Risk & Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. on the other hand, has 1.66 beta which makes it 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 21.86% and an $215.86 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 34.3%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.71% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats KemPharm Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.