Reviewing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.82 N/A 2.29 72.97 Insmed Incorporated 27 60.60 N/A -4.22 0.00

Demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.54. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s 203.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Insmed Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 22.54% and an $215.86 consensus target price. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus target price of $45.2, with potential upside of 107.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Insmed Incorporated.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.